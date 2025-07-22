Guidance Capital Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,217 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. 1,787,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,782,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

