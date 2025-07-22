Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.98. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

