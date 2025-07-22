IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.4%

Amgen stock opened at $295.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.56. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.