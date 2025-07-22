Choreo LLC Sells 17,119 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 743,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $122,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.92. The company had a trading volume of 448,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.12 and a 200 day moving average of $287.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $311.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.