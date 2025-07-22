JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Stock Price

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $392.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PWR. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.20.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $11.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.21. 249,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,668. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.85. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $405.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,978,000 after purchasing an additional 891,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,913,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,871,000 after acquiring an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,937,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.