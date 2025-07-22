Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CRM traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $263.38. 1,713,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545,735. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $613,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,282,283.36. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,698,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

