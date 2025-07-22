Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Accenture were worth $163,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,291. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $273.19 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.32 and a 200-day moving average of $324.37. The stock has a market cap of $178.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.43.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

