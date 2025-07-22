Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 29,365 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,657,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,365 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $214,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $240,653,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of XOM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.81. 2,921,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,816,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $464.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.