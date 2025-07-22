Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society cut its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,769 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.4% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Oracle Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE ORCL traded down $5.03 on Tuesday, hitting $238.51. 4,216,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,335,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average of $168.97. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $251.60. The company has a market capitalization of $669.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

