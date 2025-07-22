United Bank Sells 15 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Bank trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $12.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $774.27. 949,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $767.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $733.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

