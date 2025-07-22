Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,820 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 5.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $323.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 180.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.27 and a 200-day moving average of $316.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.97.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

