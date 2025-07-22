MCF Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.08. 1,334,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,959,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS ).

