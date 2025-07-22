Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 11.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $25,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

