U-Haul (UHALB) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of U-Haul shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares U-Haul and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U-Haul 6.30% 4.80% 1.79% U-Haul Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.80%

Dividends

U-Haul pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. U-Haul pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 47.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U-Haul $5.83 billion $367.09 million 31.65 U-Haul Competitors $7.81 billion $184.70 million 13.73

This table compares U-Haul and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

U-Haul’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than U-Haul. U-Haul is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About U-Haul

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane. It also provides uhaul.com, an online marketplace that connects consumers to independent Moving Help service providers and independent self-storage affiliates; auto transport and tow dolly options to transport vehicles; and specialty boxes for dishes, computers, flat screen television, and sensitive electronic equipment, as well as tapes, security locks, and packing supplies. This segment rents its products and services through a network of approximately 2,100 company operated retail moving stores and 21,100 independent U-Haul dealers. As of March 31, 2022, it had a rental fleet of approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers, and 46,000 towing devices; and 1,844 self-storage locations with approximately 876,000 rentable storage units. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers loss adjusting and claims handling services. It also provides moving and storage protection packages, such as Safemove and Safetow packages, which offer moving and towing customers with a damage waiver, cargo protection, and medical and life insurance coverage; Safestor that protects storage customers from loss on their goods in storage; Safestor Mobile, which protects customers stored belongings; and Safemove Plus, which provides rental customers with a layer of primary liability protection. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, medicare supplement, and annuity policies. AMERCO was founded in 1945 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

