Homestead Advisers Corp Acquires 2,600 Shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.10% of ESAB worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESAB. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ESAB by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 37.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its stake in ESAB by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB during the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 1,128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,807.35. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ESAB from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

ESAB Trading Up 1.5%

ESAB stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,049. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.91. ESAB Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.69.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $678.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

