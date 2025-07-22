Wealth Alliance LLC Reduces Stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $800,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $396,028,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,316,000 after acquiring an additional 861,232 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Spotify Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.31.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $705.15 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $290.13 and a one year high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $696.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.91.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

