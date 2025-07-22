United Bank Has $1.06 Million Position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

United Bank boosted its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CDW by 100.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CDW by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 36.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,099.30. The trade was a 43.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $3.33 on Tuesday, hitting $180.20. The stock had a trading volume of 147,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $237.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.50.

View Our Latest Report on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.