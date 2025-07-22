Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

SCHF opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

