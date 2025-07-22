American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,752 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $98,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 545,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,942,000 after acquiring an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $13,617,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.1%

AWK stock opened at $142.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.74 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.