Wealth Alliance LLC Has $530,000 Position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

