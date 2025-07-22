Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY) Shares Bought by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG increased its stake in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the quarter. Getty Realty comprises about 2.0% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.35% of Getty Realty worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 468.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Getty Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE GTY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.18. 62,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Getty Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.44%. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Getty Realty

