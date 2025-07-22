Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 32,068 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1,700.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,068 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,630,000 after buying an additional 4,367,774 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,710,000 after buying an additional 4,151,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,427,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,503,000 after buying an additional 1,530,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,318,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $174.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.88. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.52 and a 200-day moving average of $151.36.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

