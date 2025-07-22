Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.95. 240,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,065. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.99. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

