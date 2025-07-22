QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lessened by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,721,882,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,780,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,502,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $204,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $158.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,336. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The company has a market cap of $173.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

