Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 792 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.06% of Elevance Health worth $61,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Elevance Health by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,947 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 81,726.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,355,000 after buying an additional 1,472,712 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6,817.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,254,000 after buying an additional 895,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $294,751,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.93.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $279.81. 599,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,059. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.40 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.52 and a 200 day moving average of $396.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

