B&I Capital AG Purchases New Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 1.1% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $36,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.93. The stock had a trading volume of 610,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,400. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.88. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.37 and a 52 week high of $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $737.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 694.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.