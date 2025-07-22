ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 1.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,507,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,747,000 after buying an additional 167,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,202,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,815,000 after buying an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,107,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,765,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 29,436 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 3.9%

BATS:NOBL traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 896,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

