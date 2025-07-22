Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Releases Earnings Results

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.
Dalrada Financial Stock Performance
Dalrada Financial stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Dalrada Financial has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.00.
Dalrada Financial Company Profile
