Summit Asset Management LLC Has $18.02 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.1% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.61. 3,252,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,210. The firm has a market cap of $82.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.