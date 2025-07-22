VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.33. 60,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,497. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.85. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

