MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 26,321 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,321 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $56,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 784,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

IJH traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,834,994. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

