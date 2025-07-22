HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 225 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 7,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. The trade was a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $263.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.92 and its 200 day moving average is $256.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.21 and a 52-week high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.