1,072 Shares in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. United Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.