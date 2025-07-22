Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Sells 343,000 Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 343,000 shares during the quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $187,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 956.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Tractor Supply by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 111,829 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Tractor Supply by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 322.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,632. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,445 shares of company stock worth $5,669,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.18. 1,014,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.