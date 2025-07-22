Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.630-9.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.696. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.8 billion-$10.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.8 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.07.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE DGX traded up $8.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.29. The stock had a trading volume of 611,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,626. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $137.71 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.