Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,721,000 after buying an additional 317,430 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after buying an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.37. 309,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,107. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.