Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 486,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,353. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

