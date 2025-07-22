B&I Capital AG Has $9.47 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

B&I Capital AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for approximately 3.1% of B&I Capital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.61. 120,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $173.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 126.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

