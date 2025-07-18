Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $155,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.56.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $257,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,920. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,830 shares of company stock worth $5,124,049. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $163.09 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.84 and its 200 day moving average is $158.83.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

