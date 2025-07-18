Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Hess were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 780.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares in the company, valued at $235,933,690.79. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $149.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.24. Hess Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

