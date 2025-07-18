Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,457 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $22.83 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.