Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $329.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.15. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.82.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

