Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.02 and traded as low as $8.67. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 37,605 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Security National Financial Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $229.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.74 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Institutional Trading of Security National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 795.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Security National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

