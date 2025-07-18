Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 546,436 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 650,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 255,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

CHT stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.11 billion. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.6695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.25%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

