HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.38 ($6.81) and traded as low as GBX 507 ($6.81). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 517 ($6.94), with a volume of 392,341 shares.

HgCapital Trust Stock Up 0.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 501.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 507.38. The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.44.

About HgCapital Trust

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

