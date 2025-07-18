Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,294,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,674 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,971,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,649,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,175,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.1%

BR opened at $237.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.63 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.32.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.