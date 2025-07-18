SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 2,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,043,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $152.60.

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

