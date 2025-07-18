Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.06 and traded as high as $10.49. Eltek shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 13,736 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Eltek in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eltek Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.60% of Eltek as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

