Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.01% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $36,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $568,168,000 after purchasing an additional 69,908 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,565,000 after buying an additional 138,814 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $68,949,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $58,393,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 2.4%

AEIS stock opened at $142.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.44. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,060. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

