Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.02 ($2.58) and traded as high as GBX 193.80 ($2.60). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 187.60 ($2.52), with a volume of 4,512,104 shares traded.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 202.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.02.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 14.50 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Premier Foods had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier Foods plc will post 13.2607117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Foods Company Profile

In related news, insider Malcolm Waugh purchased 9,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £19,860.16 ($26,668.67). Also, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 9,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.81), for a total value of £20,053.55 ($26,928.36). Insiders have purchased a total of 34,956 shares of company stock worth $7,333,908 in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

